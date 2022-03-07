LISTEN: Chris “Mad Dog” Russo Goes Off On ‘Phony’ Roger Goodell for Calvin Ridley Suspension

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo unloaded on the NFL for suspending Falcons Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley while being “in bed” with gambling companies.

The NFL announced on Monday that it’s suspending Ridley for the entire 2022-2023 season for allegedly betting on NFL games last year.

“It’s very hypocritical of the NFL,” Russo said on his SiriusXM radio show. “You go out there and you —you give him a two or a four or whatever it might be suspension. Not for the year. That’s a little rough,” Russo argued.

Russo then took issue with the NFL for suspending Ridley while having agreements with several sportsbooks operators.

“The NFL is in bed with the gambling industry! Russo yelled. “Anything to make more money. It’s all they care about. Anything.”

Russo also took specific aim at NFL commission Roger Goodell. “He really gets thrown out of the league for a year? Cmon Rog, don’t be a phony. Don’t be a phony. At least acknowledge the fact, ‘You know what? It’s hard for us to throw with the out for a year when we make a fortune with gambling places.’ That’s a little rough. You got to be fair.”

Russo then accused Goodell of gambling on the games himself. ” If you think that Roger doesn’t put a couple of bucks down once in a while, you think again.”

