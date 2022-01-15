In a wild rant, music legend and ex-Sopranos star Little Steven Van Zandt told radio host Dean Obeidallah that President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are so low because former President Donald Trump has not been brought to justice.

On Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Van Zandt for his take on Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrection. Van Zandt appeared to channel his Sopranos character Sylvio Dante in a passionate and fervent wish for Trump to be arrested:

Dean: What is your take Donald Trump…January 6 only happens because of Donald Trump. No Donald Trump lying, no calling him there to be “wild,” no speech– and he does a coup! It’s not just January 6, Stevie. The guy is not charged. I mean what kind of country we live in with the guy’s not charged?! Stevie: We’re living in an asylum…we are living in an insane asylum right now…If you commit your crimes in broad daylight then it’s OK?! I can make a case right now that this guy is guilty of treason 10 times over. But he’s on videotape saying go down and overthrow the government. Why do I care about [Kevin] McCarthy’s emails, you know what I mean, who gives a shit?! The guy is a criminal in a criminal empire and the bigger his crimes the more public they are, the more he gets away with it. And this is why Biden’s approval rating is so low, okay, it’s not because of “Build Back Better” right– which is what they think. It’s not because of that. It’s because America respects strength you know and they’ll even take it from a phony buffoon, blowhard like Trump who’s not strong–but he pretends to be strong so they even go with that. But America respects strength, that’s why Biden has no approval rating because you’ve got the biggest criminal in the world running around playing golf. He’s a criminal and he should be in jail and that’s why the whole world no longer respects us. I will be very surprised if Putin does not invade Ukraine, I will be very surprised if China does not invade Taiwan, why shouldn’t they? They know we’re pussies -we are pussies! We got the biggest criminal in the world running around playing golf, we can’t even arrest him.

Polling shows more Americans want Trump to be prosecuted than those who don’t, but neither is a majority. Biden has been very consistent in saying that he would not interfere with any investigation no matter where it went, but that his Justice Department would be independent, and he would not seek to influence prosecutorial decisions.

Watch above via MSNBC.

