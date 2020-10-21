White House chief of staff Mark Meadows seemed to lower expectations while speaking of the possibility that Joe Biden will be politically crippled by an investigation into his son, Hunter, before the 2020 election.

Meadows gave an interview on Wednesday to Hugh Hewitt, who alluded to Trump’s recent demand for Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate the former vice president’s son over the unverified story about Hunter’s laptop. The story was published by the New York Post and subsequently blocked on social media.

Hewitt defended the necessity of a special counsel by arguing people will consider the investigation “revenge prosecution” if Trump wins re-election, but if he loses and the investigation doesn’t happen, then it’ll be seen as a “cover-up.”

“Have you discussed with the President the need for a special counsel for these emails?” Hewitt asked. Meadows answered that he has spoken to Trump and that assigning a special prosecutor “has merit,” but he also suggested that nothing would come of it before Election Day.

A special prosecutor being assigned is certainly something that has merit. It’s also something that has been considered. It’s not necessarily at the top of our priority list in this last 13 days, but as we’re looking at that, we think an independent special counsel might be the best medicine for this, not that anything would come out before November 3rd, nor should that be an expectation that any of your listeners would hear. But it would show the independence that you were talking about.

Meadows went on to say he has not spoken to Barr about this matter.

“I’ve tried to let him do this job independent of any direct, you know, contact from the White House,” he said.

Watch above, via The Hugh Hewitt Show.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]