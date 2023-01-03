Mary Trump Says Dems Must Do ‘Everything In Our Power’ To Beat Trump and His ‘Despicable White Supremacist, Racist, Nazi Base’

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump called on Democrats to do “everything in our power” to defeat former President Donald Trump, and treat their supporters as well as Republicans treat their “just despicable white supremacist, racist, Nazi base.”

The strident Trump critic and host of The Mary Trump Show podcast was a guest on a recent edition of The Karen Hunter Show, during which host Karen Hunter asked “What do we do about” Trump’s bid to retake the presidency.

Ms. Trump pulled no punches, gleefully calling Republican base voters every name in the book and rooting for the party’s implosion:

KAREN HUNTER: What do we do about your uncle running again? What advice do you have? Because. Because he could win again. I said it the first time and everyone’s like, “Oh, it’s impossible!”

MARY TRUMP: No, it’s there. I said this in 2015, and to be honest, I, having known him my whole life and having been a lifelong New Yorker, I didn’t think he could win because I didn’t understand how people outside of New York perceived him?

KAREN HUNTER: Right, because New Yorkers know they know the worst.

MARY TRUMP: But I did say that if he won the the nomination, the Republican nomination, just the fact that he had a .0001% chance of winning was way too dangerous. And we see what happened. So I’m with you. We don’t leave anything to chance. And I think we do everything in our power, whatever that is, to, one, make Democrats better and make, force Democrats to stop telling people like Black Americans and transgender Americans and other LGBT people and, you know, immigrants, that we just need to defer your ability to participate fully in the system because we can’t risk it. No, no, no, no, no, no!

Democrats have to do what they’re supposed to be doing, which is represent everybody and acknowledge their base and honor their base to the same degree the Republicans empower its just, just despicable white supremacist, racist, Nazi base. Right. And I think we need to do whatever we can to encourage Republicans to tear themselves apart.

KAREN HUNTER: Yes. Like get that pillow man to represent y’all’s party and stuff. Yes.

MARY TRUMP: Get DeSantis to run against Donald. That’ll be fun. We’d run out of popcorn.