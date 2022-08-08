Megyn Kelly Reveals She Almost Took Stand In Alex Jones Defamation Trial: ‘I Am Relieved The Jury Punished Alex Jones’

Megyn Kelly revealed that she was set to appear in court as part of the Alex Jones defamation trial, in support of the families of Sandy Hook victims.

Jones was facing a lawsuit from the families of Sandy Hook victims who were seeking damages after the far-right radio host spread theories that the entire shooting back in 2012 was a hoax.

After being found guilty last week, Jones now owes $45.2 million in punitive damages and $4.1 million in compensatory damages to the parents of Jesse Lewis, a six-year-old boy murdered in the shooting.

During SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show Monday, she revealed that she had been personally asked by Jesse’s parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis to take the stand, regarding a 2017 interview Kelly had conducted with Jones.

In the 2017 interview, Jones doubled down on his theories that the shooting had been a cover up for something bigger.

On Monday, Kelly said, “I will tell you the truth. I was not excited to do this and really wrestled with whether I could or should. This whole story every iteration of it has been personally and professionally painful.”

“Did I really wanna leave my family, travel to Austin, Texas, take part in this insane trial with an out of control defendant and subject myself to a hostile cross examination, not to mention relive a difficult time in my career and a chapter of dealing with Alex Jones that frankly, I would rather forget? No,” Kelly explained.

She explained that her apprehensions on taking the stand stretched far beyond reliving the 2017 interview. She would be missing the birthday party of her youngest son and she questioned the “shit storm” that could rise from both sides of the media.

“I knew that it would likely stir up a shit storm of negative news stories from the Left and would also not go over well with the Right, some of which has come to really embrace Alex Jones more recently. Some think of him as a martyr for having been deplatformed another event that happened shortly after our interview. But the bottom line was there was no world in which I was saying ‘No’ to Neil and Scarlett,” Kelly explained.

Kelly elaborated that no amount of criticism she faced from taking the stand could equal the pain of the Sandy Hook families, she insisted on going to the trial.

“I booked my flights. So did my lawyer. And then miraculously, I didn’t have to do it. Mark Bankston (the lawyer for the Sandy Hook families) told us that the InfoWars team had screwed up and inadvertently their testimony had led to the entire NBC news tape being admitted into evidence,” she said, likely referencing InfoWars producer, Daria Karpova’s testimony where she referenced the 2017 interview as a “trap” that was designed for Jones to fall in.

“The truth is, I told Alex Jones from the start, that Sandy hook would be part of this interview. That we would go over the controversies, but that I wanted to cover more about him than that. And that’s exactly what we did in the NBC news piece, which is one of the journalistic endeavors of which I am most proud in my career,” Kelly said.

“No one made him spew these conspiracy theories, but himself, he jumped willingly and recklessly into those defamatory claims,” she added. “This judgment is morally correct. And beyond past due.”

She concluded, “Alex Jones, yes, in his own way, a talented, compelling sometimes — sometimes on other issues weirdly correct, entertaining force in independent media, has hurt too many people, too many times. I am happy for Neil and Scarlett. I am relieved the jury punished Alex Jones.”

