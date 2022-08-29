Michael Cohen Predicts Trump Will Not Run in 2024: ‘His Fragile Ego’ Won’t Let Him Be a ‘Two-Time Loser’

Former lawyer to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen predicts his former boss won’t seek a second term in the Oval Office.

Cohen was a guest on SiriusXM’s Mornings With Zerlina to promote his forthcoming book, REVENGE: How Donald Trump Weaponized the Department of Justice Against His Critics.

Cohen told host Zerlina Maxwell that he couldn’t imagine the former president running in 2024.

“I do not believe Trump is going to run,” Cohen said. “First of all, he knows that he can’t win the general election statistically and his fragile ego will not allow him to be a two-time loser. … Second. I believe that if in fact that he runs, he is not just going to get the nomination by the Republican party, by the RNC. There are gonna be plenty of people that are going to challenge him. And rightfully so.”

Cohen spoke of possible challengers to the Republican nomination.

“He does not want to go up against, like, for example, Liz Cheney, she already stated ‘If he’s running, I’m running too.’ Uh, and then there’s, there’s so many others that you want to — Ron DeSantis, he’s already lost in a poll to Ron DeSantis who I think is possibly — equally or even greater of a threat to this democracy than even Donald, first of all, he’s smarter than Donald and I think he’s more sinister,” Cohen said.

Cohen spoke of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, saying that the President traveled with the documents the FBI seized. He called for an investigation into who Trump met with during that time and what he may have shared from those documents.

“The man doesn’t understand. He didn’t even understand what it meant to be president. What he really wants to be is a Monarch. He wants to be a dictator. He wants to be, you know, a Supreme leader like Kim Jong-un or (Vladimir) Putin. That’s what he really wants,” Cohen concluded.

Listen above via Mornings With Zerlina on SiriusXM.

