Michael Savage ‘Disappointed’ Trump Condemned White Supremacy

Conservative radio host Michael Savage came after President Donald Trump this week for condemning white supremacy, as first reported by Media Matters.

“I was very disappointed in the president attacking white supremacy,” said Savage. “He is now saying everyone who is concerned about the illegal alien invasion is a white supremacist? ” He compared Trump to anchor Jake Tapper “and the rest of CNN.”

” That was a mistake, Mr. President. I am sorry. That is going to cost you thousands, if not tens of thousands of votes.” Savage accused the president of not listening to the right people, of “having fools around him.”

“The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online, consumed by racist hate. In one voice our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy,” Trump had said in light of the attacks.

“Condemn racism? We all agree with that, on all sides by the way, including Hispanic racism, Hispanic bigotry, of the type espoused almost daily by Occasional Cortex [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.] Muslim bigotry, Muslim racism must be condemned. There’s a lot of this on all sides, it must be condemned,” said Savage.

He said that the El Paso shooter was only “out to get Mexicans” because he was insane.

Savage also said that he did not believe the El Paso shooter wrote his own manifesto. “I’ve read the manifesto. You want to hear the odd part about it? It was extremely literate, which leads me to ask some bigger questions.”

“I do not believe that shooter was capable of that writing and I believe he’s part of some bigger picture,” said Savage.

One of the president’s first radio endorsers, Savage has as of late criticized the president for what he believes are unfulfilled tough-on-immigration promises. Savage is a staunch nationalist; his unofficial motto is “Borders, language, culture.”

Listen above, via Media Matters from the August 5 edition of Westwood One’s The Savage Nation.

