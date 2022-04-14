Molly Shannon Says Gary Coleman Sexually Harassed Her: ‘He Was Relentless!’

Actress Molly Shannon said the late actor Gary Coleman sexually harassed her after a dinner when she was first starting out in Hollywood.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, Shannon recalled the encounter, which she shared in her new book Hello, Molly. Shannon said she was at a dinner with Coleman, who invited her up to his hotel room afterwards.

“So you were like ‘isn’t this nice, Gary Coleman wants me to come up to his room’. You were completely naive about it!” Howard Stern joked.

“Oh, yeah!” Shannon laughed. “He held my hand and I was like ‘He’s so cute’ and he had his suit on and he told me that I reminded him of Kimberly from Diff’rent Strokes and I was like ‘Yes! My god if I could only be on Diff’rent Strokes‘ you know?”

“Right,” Stern agreed.

Shannon said Coleman and her shared the same agent, Mark Randall, who was at the dinner that night.

“Mark came up with us too and they have the presidential suite. And we went into the room and Mark just disappeared,” Shannon said.

“Oh they had a whole move!” Stern observed. “That’s so dark!”

Shannon said Coleman then invited her to sit on the bed next to him.

“Then he’s like tickling me a little. And I was like ‘stop’ and I was trying to be polite and stuff. I’m a polite Catholic girl and a virgin!” Shannon said. “So I’m not even thinking about — I’m naive about anything about that.”

“But Gary Coleman started to get really aggressive with you and you say he grabbed your ankles and started holding on to your ankles and then he’s bouncing on the bed trying to land on top of you,” Stern said.

“Yes,” Shannon replied. “He was relentless! Then he was trying to kiss me and get on top of me and I was like ‘No, Gary, stop’, so I pushed him off. Then I would get off the bed — then he would bounce on the bed. Jump. Jump. Jump. And wrap himself around me. Then I would like fling him off.”

“I was like ‘Gary, Stop!'” Shannon recalled, laughing with Stern.

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM.

