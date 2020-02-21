MSNBC contributor and editor at The Root Dr. Jason Johnson blasted Senator Bernie Sanders by calling out “racist, liberal whites” that support him, adding that the candidate seeking the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump cares “nothing for intersectionality.”

Johnson made the remarks directed at Sanders supporters and his staffers on The Karen Hunter Show on Sirius XM.

“I do find it fascinating that some racist, liberal whites seem to love them some Bernie Sanders,” Johnson stated on the radio show.

Johnson then added, “He cares nothing for intersectionality. I don’t care how many people from the island of misfit black girls you throw out there to defend you.”

“Racist, liberal whites seem to love them some Bernie Sanders. He cares nothing for intersectionality. I don’t care how many people from the island of misfit Black girls you throw out there to defend you.”@DrJasonJohnson on Bernie’s staff & supporters. MSNBC should sever ties. pic.twitter.com/abxZKsFhaA — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) February 21, 2020

National Press Secretary for Sanders’ campaign Briahna Joy Gray fired back at Johnson’s remarks billing them as engaging in “open racism and sexism.”

I hope we can have political disputes without engaging in open racism and sexism. This misogynoir is disappointing, but not surprising from @DrJasonJohnson. I hope we can all encourage each other to be better. #BernieBeatsTrump #BloombergIsAnOligarch https://t.co/DNBdbtjwMH — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) February 21, 2020

