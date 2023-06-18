Mystal and Obeidallah Want Interpol, The Hague on Trump Next: There’s Gotta Be a Legal Version of Like EGOT

Justice Correspondent for The Nation Elie Mystal and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah were glad on Friday that Donald Trump has been charged, but agreed the next step is international charges, suggesting something like an EGOT, but for doing crimes.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host the Trump indictment in Florida, first asking Mystal for his reaction “just the fact that DOJ actually charged Donald Trump with crimes.”

Mystal gave special counsel Jack Smith credit for doing what he said New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg was unable to do, which was deliver charges that “have teeth.”

“This is not a perfunctory indictment,” he said, adding that Smith “threw everything that he had at Trump” with the 37-count indictment on espionage charges and mishandling classified documents.

“I’m happy that the DOJ charged him with something, right,” Mystal said. “This is a person, when we’re talking about Donald Trump, we’re talking about a person who has committed crimes for his entire public life and always seemed to have seems to have been able to skate away scot-free from actual charges.”

After Mystal provided some more analysis, Obeidallah brought up the potential for trifecta.

“So Trump’s got federal charges and state charge. I guess, next, international,” he said. “Sort of like winning the Emmy, the Tony, and the Oscar. Like, EGOT. There’s got to be a legal version.”

“The Hague has got to charge him,” he said with a laugh.

“Right?” agreed Mystal. “I’ve wanted Interpol get on his behind ever since he tried to bribe the Ukraine.”

