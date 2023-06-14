NBC News Analyst Says Trump Could End Up In Supermax Prison — With One Secret Service Agent For Shower Time

NBC News National Security Contributor and former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that ex-President Donald Trump could end up in a Supermax prison — with just one Secret Service agent for shower and yard time.

Figliuzzi was a guest on Tuesday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, just hours after Trump’s arrest and arraignment on 37 counts related to violations of the Espionage Act Tuesday afternoon.

The host asked Figliuzzi if Trump will actually go to a federal prison, given the constraint of his Secret Service detail. Figliuzzi laid out two options — both of which involve locking Trump up rather than some kind of house arrest:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: You think they actually sentence a former president to an actual federal penitentiary, or do you think it’s something else they have to do? Because he’s a former president and Secret Service actually has to go? No joke. FRANK FIGLIUZZI: Yeah, I think I got to tell you, I think too much is being made. I keep hearing about, oh, you know, Secret Service has to be with him and. Yeah, yeah, fine. But but that’s not going to preclude him from going to prison. I don’t buy that at all. We have a prison. The federal system has a prison in Florence, Colorado, known as Supermax. Right. Robert Hanssen, the worst spy in FBI history was there. The Unabomber. The Unabomber was there for most of his sentence till he got sick and went went to a medical facility. But the Blind Sheik, if you remember him, was there. And so sometimes you’re not there in Supermax because you pose a threat to others and the threat of escape, but rather because you’re so sensitive that other prisoners would love to take a shot at you. And and so that will be Trump. And my guess is he’ll end up in supermax or, you know, some exact opposite, meaning a camp somewhere, a prison camp. Which is on the low end, but Secret Service will have some limited presence. But if you really lock the guy down, like Supermax, you really if you think about it, you just need one agent. When he comes out for a shower or an hour of rec time. That’s it.

Currently, the Secret Service has no protocol for a protectee who has been convicted of a crime and imprisoned, so one would need to be developed if such a situation arose.

