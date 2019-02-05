NPR Host Roasts Kellyanne on Inviting Bullied Boy to SOTU: Will Trump ‘Apologize’ For His Bullying?

On Tuesday morning, NPR host Rachel Martin confronted Kellyanne Conway over President Trump’s “cyberbullying” ahead of Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

The President tonight will have as one of his guests an 11-year-old boy, Joshua Trump, who has been cruelly bullied for simply sharing the last name. The family (no relation) made their story public, and the First Family invited them to the State of the Union.

“Is the President going to mention Joshua in his address,” asked Martin, “and in doing so will he apologize for his own role in cyberbullying people with whom he disagrees?”

Conway referred to Trump as a “counterpuncher” and Martin continued to press, saying that there is “hypocrisy” in Trump inviting someone who has been bullied but ignoring “the president’s own role.”

