Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams asked Wednesday “where are the apologies” following reporting on the DOJ probe into unmasking wrapping up.

The Washington Post broke news Tuesday that the investigation into unmasking requests from Obama administration officials has concluded with no findings of serious wrongdoing.

“This is so important only because it shows you the way this administration works,” Abrams said.

He recalled how Trump talked about this as “a crime we should all be concerned about and “Obamagate”:

“This investigation is over. Why? Because they couldn’t find any evidence of wrongdoing. The gate is closed. Obamagate is done. You can choose to vote for whoever you want, for whatever reasons you want, but we’ve got to stick to facts and we’ve got to make sure that when people make a big deal about an investigation that turns up not just no criminal indictment… what this shows us is that there was no wrongdoing.”

“I promise you, if there was any wrongdoing, it would be made public,” Abrams continued. “And we should all be concerned about the Justice Department using its resources in this way, where the president wants his political enemies to be investigated and then the Justice Department gets involved… You want to make political allegations? That’s fair game, or, I should say, that’s par for the course. But when you get the Justice Department involved, you’ve got to have a there there.”

He also asked “where are the apologies” from Republicans who said the list of unmasked Trump administration officials was a smoking gun.

You can listen above, via SiriusXM.

