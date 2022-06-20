Post Malone Reveals Battle with Alcoholism: ‘It Got to a Terrible Point’

Rapper Post Malone says his battle with alcoholism reached a “terrible point” before he knew he had to do something about it.

Malone recently joined Howard Stern on his radio show to discuss his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. The new songs, which reference his struggle with alcohol quickly became a topic of conversation.

Stern asked Malone if he was currently sober during the interview which aired last Wednesday to which he replied, “No, sir. I am responsible now.”

“How’d you get responsible because most people who have a problem with alcohol, they gotta go, you know, you gotta either go one way or the other,” Stern replied.

“It got to a terrible point. And, um, you — you ask some great questions,” Malone laughed. “It was to a really, really rough point. And I couldn’t get up off the floor for weeks. And that’s what a lot of the inspiration for the album comes, but I don’t want, I never want to bring people down. I just want to express how I feel.”

When Stern asked what drink he was particularly drawn to, Malone said vodka was what got him hooked.

“It was screwdrivers. It was a bunch of — it was vodka. It was vodka and it was bodying fifths and trying to hang in there and talking to people who weren’t fucking there,” Malone said.

“What do you think was going on? Were you hating yourself? Did you ever get to the bottom of it? Did you get help with it?” Stern asked.

“Um, no, sir. I never got help with it. I just have super beautiful people around me,” he admitted. “I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again.”

Malone credited his girlfriend for her “guidance out of the dark, into the light.”

“She saved my fucking life. It’s pretty epic,” he added.

Stern asked about other relationships that may have helped him turn his life around including his friendship with Justin Bieber.

“There was a time where I had so much guidance and Justin was guiding me. And Justin was like this, but I’m like, you know what? Like, ‘I love you. At the end of the day, I have to do what I want to do. And that’s what I’m gonna do. I’m not listening to anybody,'” Malone revealed.

“That’s what I’m working on now is an issue with being told what to do, because at the same time, people can look at you from the outside and see that something’s wrong and you can be trapped in your own fucking world,” he continued.

“It’s an issue of opening up and I need to do a lot less talking and a lot more listening,” he concluded. “I’m 26 and I’m, and I’m learning every fucking day.”

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show.

