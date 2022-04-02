Rep. Watson Coleman Tears Into Trump For Asking Putin to Deliver Dirt on Bidens: ‘Disgusting Human Being’ Who ‘Has No Soul’

New Jersey Democratic Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman tore into former President Donald Trump in an interview with radio host Dean Obeidallah over Trump’s call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to deliver dirt on Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden.

During an interview with Just the News on Real America’s Voice, Trump called on Putin to release what he claims is damaging information on both Hunter Biden and his father, President Biden.

On Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Rep. Watson Coleman about that latest plea for dirt to Putin. Watson Coleman did not hold back, questioning Trump’s mental health and spiritual existence:

MR. OBEIDALLAH: Putin is like our enemy. We’re in a proxy war with Russia. We’re not fighting them, but we’re giving them weapons to kill Russians because they’re taking out democracy. And there’s Donald Trump literally praising Putin again at his rally Saturday, and then on TV, on some horrible show I don’t watch somewhere, saying that Putin should find out dirt on Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. In the middle of this war! REP. WATSON COLEMAN: So I don’t want to disrespect anybody who has experience is in any way with mental illness. But Donald Trump represents a multiplicity of mental illnesses. And he has no soul. So there’s nothing, there’s actually nothing this man could say or do that would surprise me. He has been a disgusting human being since he’s been an adult, and we’ve known about how he treats people who worked for him, how he treated contractors, how he beat people out of money, how he lied, how he treated women. What does one expect from him? And if anything, I think he’s deteriorating, and I’m so grateful. I’m so grateful for the Jan. 6 committee doing its job and trying to get to the bottom of the who, what, when, where, why, how, and how many folks were involved. Because at the end of the day, the one thing we have to ensure is that we never, ever, ever have to worry about Donald Trump holding office. He can’t even be a dog catcher.

Watch above via SiriusXM.

