Rush Limbaugh Accuses Bolton of ‘Disloyalty’ For Trump Book: ‘Not the John Bolton I Thought I Knew’

Rush Limbaugh today reacted to the John Bolton Ukraine news by expressing some surprise about how “disloyal” he’s looking right now.

Limbaugh said most people aren’t paying attention to impeachment anyway, before bringing up how much Democrats have “despised” Bolton in the past.

“Whenever any Republican wanted John Bolton in the ambassadorial service or anywhere in the national security apparatus, the Democrat Party went literally bat crazy because they hated the guy, and they hated the guy because he was a hawk,” Limbaugh said. “They hated the guy because he was aligned with the neocons.”

As for Bolton himself, Limbaugh said the following:

“I’ve had dinner with John Bolton a couple times. I’ve met him two or three times, and if this passage in the book is true, and this is actually what he’s intending, it’s not the John Bolton I thought I knew — this kind of disloyalty. You may say, ‘Well, Rush, it’s not disloyal. He’s simply telling the truth. The president didn’t want to give…’ Yeah, but it is disloyal.”

Limbaugh went on to say this seems “strangely like the Kavanaugh hearings.”

You can listen above, via The Rush Limbaugh Show.

