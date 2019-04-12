Rush Limbaugh Heaps Praise on Trump’s Sanctuary City Immigration Plan: ‘I’m Jealous I Didn’t Come Up With It’

Radio host Rush Limbaugh praised the idea of the Trump administration wanting to release detained migrants into Democratic-controlled sanctuary cities during his latest radio show.

The Washington Post was the first to report on the idea, which was rejected twice by DHS, on Thursday.

After WaPo’s story, Trump both spoke and tweeted about the issue.

Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

“What a great idea! They say they love them, they say they want them, they’ve got their borders open, so send them there,” Limbaugh said on Friday. “What a great idea! The Washington Post claims it was planned as a way to retaliate against Trump’s political adversaries. Even better! Even better. This is exactly the kind of stuff we’re up against each and every. What a great idea.”

“It is so perfectly Trumpian,” he continued. “The plan was to send some of them to Pelosi’s San Francisco district. I mean, you…it’s the kind of idea I’m jealous I didn’t come up with it, the kind of policy suggestion that I regret I didn’t think of.”

Limbaugh went on criticize the Post’s framing of the story since the paper “grudgingly admits that a White House official and a Department of Homeland Security spokesman wrote to them to say the plan was just a suggestion.”

Listen above, via The Rush Limbaugh Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com