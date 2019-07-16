Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has denounced President Donald Trump’s “reprehensible” tweets directing four progressive Democratic congresswomen of color to “go back” where they came from.

In a radio interview with BBC’s Today, the Mooch walked up to the edge of calling Trump a racist for his multiple slams against the four Representatives — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Presley.

“He’s blowing very hard on a dog-whistle that every ethnic group that’s landed in the United States has had to hear,” said Scaramucci. “I don’t think the president is a racist, but here’s the thing: if you continue to say and act in that manner, then we all have to look at him and say, ‘OK, well, maybe you weren’t a racist, but now you’re turning into one.'”

Scaramucci insisted he’s still a supporter of the president, but he also said “shame on them” to Republicans who decline to call out Trump’s comments.

