‘Screaming Match With Peter Doocy Once A Week’: Mediaite Editor’s Unique Advice For Biden On Reclaiming News Cycles From Trump

Mediaite writer and editor Tommy Christopher shared unique advice for President Joe Biden with SiriusXM host and MSNBC author Dean Obeidallah: Fight Peter Doocy.

Christopher was Obeidallah’s guest on the Friday edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show and said that it’s often the things the White House seeks to avoid that are actually the best thing for Biden to do right now.

An issue facing Biden’s campaign, Obeidallah said, is that “the criminal stuff” with Donald Trump, while real and important, is “over-covered” so much by the press that Democrats and especially Biden are having a hard time getting their own message out.

“What do you think Democrats could be doing or should be doing?” he asked Christopher.

“Every clip that the White House hates that comes out of President Biden is the stuff that they should be doing on purpose,” Christopher answered, and he brought up the phenomenon of Biden getting into scraps with Fox News White House correspondent Doocy, who also tangled regularly with former press secretary and current MSNBC host Jen Psaki.

“Like, when he starts getting into a fight with Peter Doocy, you know? When he says, ‘hey, listen, Jack, I don’t want to hear your shit,’ you know? Like, they’re like, ‘Oh, my God, we’ve got to clean this up.’ No! Make him do more of that. You know what I mean?” said Christopher.

“If he got into a screaming match with Peter Doocy like once a week, that would go viral,” he said. “And yeah, you know what, Republicans would hate it and say, ‘Oh my God, he’s being mean to Peter Doocy, and why has got such a thin skin?’ But everybody else would be like, ‘Yeah! Why is he asking when he stopped beating his wife? Why is Peter Doocy being such a jerk?’ You know?”

Christopher told Obeidallah that he has confidence in Biden’s sharpness and that the president is “quick on his feet.”

Dean said the idea is interesting and not what he was expecting to hear, but that, “it cuts against the ‘He’s senile. He doesn’t know what’s he doing.’ Like ‘look at him being strong and tough!'”

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show.

