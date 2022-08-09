Steven Crowder Calls for Republicans to Raid Everyone: ‘I Don’t Care if We Become Nicaragua At This Point’

Right-wing commentator Steven Crowder is calling for Republicans to raid Democrats, after the FBI executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump.

The search, conducted on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residency had agents searching for “classified documents” that may have been taken from the White House.

On Monday night, Crowder took to Twitter to declare war on those responsible for the raid.

“Tomorrow is war. Sleep well,” he said.

In a clip circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell, on the Tuesday episode of Louder with Crowder, Crowder expressed the need for retaliation after numerous instances of FBI overreach:

Hey liberals, you think they’re not gonna come for you? And by the way, I don’t think that we should be above the fray. If a Republican gets in investigate everybody, raid everybody, use all of it. I don’t care if we become Nicaragua at this point, you’ve already run the bell. You can’t unring it, buttercup!

Crowder cited FBI overreach regarding Attorney General Merrick Garland’s request for the FBI to monitor school board meetings and the raid conducted on the home of Project Veritas founder, James O’Keefe over the possibility that he had illegally obtained a copy of President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden’s diary.

