‘That’s All She Wrote!’ MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Says ‘Devastating’ Mar-a-Lago Photo ‘Plenty of Evidence to Charge Donald Trump’

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that just the evidence in one photo released this week is enough to charge former President Donald Trump “with multiple criminal violations.”

Earlier this week, a DoJ filing in response to Team Trump’s lawsuit challenging the search contained a new trove of damaging revelations, including a photo showing documents with classified markings — and a set of framed Time Magazine covers.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Kirschner what the new evidence means:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Because we don’t know fully how all these documents got down to Mar-a-Lago, you know, where some stored there when he was president, when they all shipped in the boxes. But is there any potential criminal liability for anyone helping ship documents down there that are marked classified? GLENN KIRSCHNER: Yeah, everybody who collected them up who, you know, got them out of the SCIF where they belonged to or out of, you know, secured storage where they were held. Anybody who knowingly participated in stealing them from from the government, taking them from the White House, and then unlawfully concealing them at Mar-a-Lago, all of those people are potentially on the hook. They will have criminal exposure. Whether they’re charged or not is another matter. But but what we do know, Dean, courtesy of page 12 and what I call the money shot, which is the picture that was appended to this to this government filing. What we know is that Donald Trump had at least three classified documents in his desk drawer. And in case there’s any mistaking the office, he has named it Office 45. And they were in his desk drawer after his lawyers had certified that Trump gave over all documents to the federal government, returned them all. That is devastating. That’s all she wrote! There is plenty of evidence to charge Donald Trump with multiple criminal violations. And DOJ had better move out on these charges if they want to deter others from mishandling classified materials.

