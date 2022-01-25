Tom Brady Admits He’s Weighing Retirement with His Family: ‘It Pains’ Gisele ‘To See Me Get Hit’

As much as it’s uncommon for NFL quarterbacks to walk away from the game at an MVP level, Tom Brady will be 45 years old next season and retirement is inevitably coming.

Brady has been answering questions about his play slipping and the prospect of retirement for nearly a decade. But the iconic quarterback would always find the fountain of youth and push the retirement goal posts further.

Monday afternoon, on his SiriusXM Radio show co-hosted by Jim Gray, Brady spoke about retirement differently, admitting he was going to take time and discuss the matter with his family, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers disappointing playoff loss to the Rams on Sunday.

“As I’ve gotten older I think the best part is, football is extremely important in my life and it means a lot to me and I care about what we’re trying to accomplish as a team, and I care a lot about my teammates,” Brady said on Let’s Go! “The biggest difference now that I’m older is I have kids now too. And I care about them a lot as well”

“My wife (Gisele Bündchen) is my biggest supporter,” Brady continued. “It pains her to see me get hit out there, and she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad. I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, because they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months — to do what I need to do and I said this a few years ago.

“It’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always about what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

Maybe the most surprising comment of the radio show was when Brady admitted he was satisfied. In previous years, getting knocked out of the playoffs would irk Brady. Even when he won Super Bowls, the legendary quarterback was rarely able to reflect. It was always on to the next one. But during his SiriusXM Radio show, Brady did not seem bothered by the way this season ended for him and Tampa Bay.

“I would say I’m proud and satisfied of everything we accomplished this year,” Brady said. “I know when I give it my all that’s something to be proud of. I’ve literally given everything I have [every year]. I don’t leave anything half-assed. I leave it with everything I have. My physical being, I work really hard on that.”

It’s difficult to imagine the NFL without Tom Brady, but it may soon become a reality.

