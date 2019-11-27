Jenna Ellis recently joined Team Trump as senior legal advisor, and she spoke with Dan Abrams on his SiriusXM program about the ongoing impeachment saga.

Abrams — Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst — said that when you read the supposedly “perfect” call POTUS has been touting, “when he uses language like ‘I’d like you to do us a favor, though,’ and talks about investigations that don’t exist… the problem is he’s not asking them to follow up on an investigation, he’s asking them to re-open an investigation because it would benefit him.”

“Isn’t that a problem, putting aside whether it’s impeachable?” Abrams asked.

Ellis responded, “Whether or not it’s impeachable is the crux of the question.”

She said having opinions on Trump’s conduct is one thing, “but the bottom line here is that nothing that happened — it was a perfect phone call because the President of the United States did not commit an impeachable offense.”

“Therefore it’s perfect?” Abrams said. “That’s the standard for perfection?”

“That’s what the president means by perfect,” she responded. “You can not necessarily like that somebody wears a certain color of dress, that doesn’t mean that it’s.a wrong thing, that’s your personal opinion.”

You can listen above, via SiriusXM’s POTUS channel — where this interview will air in full on Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

