<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump’s former White House physician Ronny Jackson dismissed concerns around nationwide school re-openings because “for the most part, kids don’t get this. And if they do get it, they don’t get sick from it.”

In an interview with Fox News Radio, Jackson, who just won the Republican primary for Texas’ 13th Congressional district, said he expects the virus to run more rampant in the fall, but doesn’t think contraction of the virus among children was enough of a risk to to preclude re-opening schools.

“If they’re going home and they’ve got elderly parents or grandparents, we’ve got to make considerations for that, they’ve got to be careful,” Jackson acknowledged. “But we shouldn’t be worried about the kids when they go to school. They’re not the concern here.”

On Wednesday, Jackson said that Americans should not be required to wear masks as dozens of states have now implemented mandates for people to wear facial coverings. Jackson, who won a GOP primary runoff this week touting his relationship with Trump, also believes Covid-19 will become less of a topic after November’s election because “suddenly the left will stop talking about it.”

“The focus was, flatten the curve,” Jackson said. “And then suddenly, whenever the curve got flattened and it looks like we were getting beyond this and we’re getting people back to work and potentially going to get them back to school, suddenly the focus changed from flatten the curve to eradicate the disease.” While the nationwide number of cases did finally plateau in early June, they never fell below 20,000 a day in a seven-day moving average here in the U.S., even as cases in European and Asian countries have plummeted to a few hundred or dozen a day.

While Jackson did admit there’s some risk to re-opening schools, he stressed the importance of re-opening the United States economy so we can “get on with our lives and go back to work and go back to school.”

“If we can eradicate the disease,” Jackson said. “We wouldn’t even have an economy anymore if we shut things down until that’s done.”

Watch above, via Fox News Radio starting at 18:27.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]