Tyreek Hill Drops an F-Bomb on ESPN’s First Take, in Profane Rant Defending His New QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tyreek Hill dropped the f-bomb during a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

Hill was asked about his decision to join the Miami Dolphins over The New York Jets and his thoughts on quarterback and teammate Tua Tagovailoa versus Zach Wilson of the Jets.

“Zach Wilson is a dog,” Hill replied, “but I’d rather play with the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.”

“You just called him the most accurate quarterback in the NFL,” host Molly Qerim asked.

“And you made a lot of headlines about Tua’s accuracy, Tyreek, in comparison to [Patrick] Mahomes,” she added, referencing a statement made by Tyreek on his own podcast, It Needed to Be Said.

“I mean, obviously, you know Tua, he’s not your typical gunslinger, but you know, like if you really like just pay attention to his game, everything is spot on,” Hill said.

“Everything is pinpoint, ball is on time, you know, his fundamentals are on point … he takes the time to make up in other areas and be great in those other areas that other quarterbacks may not be good at,” he added. “So that’s all I gotta say on that, you know, Tua, he’s a fucking heck of a competitor. He’s a hell of a hard worker, you know? I’m excited [to] go to work with him.”

