UK Radio Presenter Dies During Live Broadcast

A longtime radio host in England, Tim Gough, unexpectedly passed away during a recent broadcast of his morning show at the age of 55.

According to the New York Post, fans of Radio Gen-X’s breakfast show were left confused on Monday when the music suddenly stopped at 7:50am and their favorite radio host, Gough, went off the air completely.

Gough, was broadcasting from home, approximately 35 miles from the station in Ipswich, England, when he suffered a fatal heart attack.

Shortly after Gough’s death, the radio station made the announcement via Twitter.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program. Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum. Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old.

RIB buddy. x

In a statement, the radio station manager James Hazell said, “Tim has been on the radio since the 80;s and had come out of radio retirement to fully involve himself in our project.”

“To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heart broken by the news,” Hazell said.

“I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have beenreceived and have asked for privacy at this devastating time,” he concluded.

