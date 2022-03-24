Washington Commanders Flagship Radio Broadcaster Ditches Team Over Disagreements on ‘Honest’ Information

The Washington Commanders will have a new quarterback and radio home for the 2022-2023 football season.

Kevin Sheehan of Team 980, announced Wednesday morning that Commanders games will no longer be carried on Audacy-owned Team 980, 106.7 The Fan, or 910 The Fan in Richmond, Virginia.

On his morning show, Sheean said that The Commanders and Audacy, “Disagreed on the value of the broadcasts [and] it is also very important for us as a sports talk station, even as a long-time flagship station for the team, it was important for us to continue to be able to provide honest, objective information and analysis about the [Commanders] on our talk shows.”

The NFL currently has 650,000 emails as part of an investigation into various allegations of a toxic workplace culture created by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

The Commanders released a statement, following the split:

We initiated a formal RFP [request for proposal] process last fall for the Washington Commanders Radio Broadcast Agreement, which concluded last week. Multiple companies submitted bids as part of this process, including Audacy who was an active and aggressive participant and submitted multiple partnership proposals for the next three years of increased value over our previous deal. Based on the evaluation process, we selected a new partner who will bring a significantly larger deal, as well as new creativity and broader reach and scale, to programming. We shared with Audacy last week that we would not be moving forward as partners.

