New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that his fellow Democrats lack the testicular fortitude to call for the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump in connection with the Capitol insurrection.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Rep. Pascrell about a recent tweet in which Pascrell reiterated his desire to see Trump charged criminally.

“You’ve tweeted and been outspoken that Donald Trump, you won’t mention the former president, the disgraced man who incited an act of domestic terrorism on our capitol on January 6th, should be criminally charged. I cannot applaud you more for doing that,” Obeidallah said, and asked “How come we don’t hear more Democrats, in one voice, because it’s not partisan it’s patriotic…”

“They are afraid,” Pascrell cut in. “We are afraid, we are afraid to say it.”

“Let me tell you something, Democrats — as we as we say in the old country — have to have the coglionis, have to be able to stand up,” Pascrell continued. “That’s what the American people want. Don’t be Willy Nilly about it. Say what you believe, show the facts and fact-check yourself, and then do what you have to do.”

“No one is above the law, and this former president needs to be treated like a common criminal, as if he’s running down the street in my town with a television set strapped on his back which is obviously stolen,” Pascrell said.

According to the Collins online dictionary, “coglioni” means “balls.”

Last week, Rep. Jamie Raskin — who is a member of the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack — told Obeidallah that the commission is “turning over evidence of criminal acts to the Department of Justice,” and will turn over any such evidence related to potentially charging Trump.

