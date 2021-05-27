WATCH: Wild Boston Police Chase of Wrong-Way Scooter Driver Earns Live Play-by-Play from Local Sports Radio Hosts

Typically, sports radio hosts are forbidden from giving live play-by-play on-air, as Mike Francesa used to tell his WFAN audience before proceeding to give play-by-play of a game.

But with no network owning exclusive broadcast rights to a Boston highway moped chase, WEEI sports radio hosts Andy Gresh and Rich Keefe were free to break it down for their listeners.

Today’s show went off the rails when @TheRealGresh and @Keefe21 began to provide live play-by-play for the I-93 moped chase… https://t.co/CZLtsXM2a9 pic.twitter.com/InVE0vgtQ3 — Gresh & Keefe (@GreshKeefe) May 27, 2021

“By the way, I don’t want to distract us,” Gresh said on the WEEI midday show. “But apparently police are chasing a moped driver that is going the wrong way.”

“How fast can you go on a moped?” Keefe asked.

BREAKING: A scooter operator was just taken into custody by police in Medford after going the wrong way on the highway https://t.co/9U0wMdB5lS pic.twitter.com/0ozbiylADn — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) May 27, 2021

Apparently fast enough to warrant significant police attention. Gresh and Keefe proceeded to describe what seemed like a next level game of Frogger as the driver weaved in and out of oncoming traffic. Or maybe it’s more accurately described as weaving into traffic.

“He was driving very erratically,” state police spokesman David Procopio, said in an email to Boston.com. “We did not pursue because of his condition but followed in a manner attempting to not escalate the situation but resolve it safely and protect other motorists.”

The driver, a 28-year-old male, reportedly had a knife and threatened to harm himself, police further explained. Police ultimately caught the driver, taking him to Massachusetts General Hospital to be evaluated. No injuries were reported from the incident.

