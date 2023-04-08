‘You Get Punished If You Talk About Racism!’ State Sen Rips TN Republicans Amid Expulsion of 2 Black Reps

Tennessee State Senator London Lamar agreed with SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that the expulsion of two Black Democrats from her state’s legislature “about preserving white supremacy,” and added “You get punished if you talk about racism!”

On Thursday, the Tennessee House held a vote to expel Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson — both of whom are Black — over a protest calling for gun reform in the wake of the shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School that killed 6 people. Rep. Gloria Johnson, a 60-year-old white woman who participated in the protest, also faced an expulsion vote.

The legislature spared Rep. Johnson but expelled Jones and Pearson. That disparity has been flagged by the Tennessee Three and others as a racist double standard.

During an edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show this week, Obeidallah interviewed Sen. Lamar as the expulsion votes were taking place, and asked her about the racial aspect of the move by Republicans:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: And bluntly speaking, how much of this for the GOP is about preserving white supremacy? SEN. LAMAR: All of it. I mean, let’s just be very clear so far. DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Sure. SEN. LAMAR: Of the two people that’s been up. The Black man gets expelled, they save the white woman. I mean, it’s just. I mean, it’s the elephant in the room. And it’s always been that way. You get punished if you talk about racism! If you bring up the issue of, you expose the inequities of the state on minority communities, they get mad. They don’t want to have a healthy debate. They don’t want to come to the table and try to fix the issue. They get upset. Today, one of my colleagues pushed a bill to ban local governments from studying reparations. SEN. LAMAR: Wow. SEN. LAMAR: Exactly. So it is not something that subliminal is very much so out there. This state is still very much still has issue with racism. It’s very much so. Still, the the issues there of the sentiments of many of my colleagues in the House and potentially on the Senate. They have steady passed legislation that stops you from talking about racism. When I was coming to ask them for gun control because of Black kids down in Memphis, they didn’t want to do nothing about it because they don’t care about them kids dying. It’s a problem. And it’s very clear at this point and in this moment today is very telling about the state of racism and the culture wars that are brewing on a tipping point of just spilling over with what’s happening on the floor right now in the Tennessee House.

Watch above via The Dean Obeidallah Show.

