How Joe Rogan Openly Smokes Marijuana in Texas Without Consequences

Joe Rogan is no stranger to lighting a joint during his podcast episodes, but a recent Reddit thread has fans questioning just exactly how he gets away with it in Texas, a state where it remains illegal marijuana laws.

Rogan’s notable smoking buddies who have joined him on The Joe Rogan Experience include Tesla CEO Elon Musk, boxing legend Mike Tyson, and rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Reginald Reffer of Cannibis.Net, explained the circumstances of Rogan’s potentially illegal activity in a recent article. He highlighted a Reddit post by a user named MchugN, saying, “In the great land of Texas where cannabis is strictly forbidden, how does Joe (whom has rubbed shoulders with the governor) get to openly smoke on his podcast without any consequences?”

Just last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was unfazed at the latest poll suggesting a majority of Texans support the legalization of marijuana. 83% of Texas voters have expressed support for it’s legalization but Abbott, although against it, has supported the need for reducing the criminal penalty for possession instead.

Cities in Texas, like Dallas, have worked to help reduce arrests for the substance. Rogan, who is now a resident of Austin, Texas is able to imbibe in his favorite plant as a result of a city wide lax approach to the substance. While still illegal in most of the state, Austin regulations have decriminalized small amounts over the last two years. Rogan would not face charges unless endangering others while using the substance or possessing more than 2 ounces at one time.

The city of Austin, recently passed a local ballot measure to officially decriminalize marijuana in city limits and ban no-knock warrants.

While this news is good for Rogan and company, he had already benefited from the cities approach to the plant when he first made the move to the Lone Star State in 2020.

Back in July 2020, the Austin Police Department independently decriminalized a misdemeanor worth of marijuana and announced they would no longer move to arrest of cite anyone with a small amount unless a person’s safety was at risk.

In current polls, the legalization of marijuana is more popular than the governor at 83% and 47% respectfully.

Abbott will face off in a bid for re-election later this year against former U.S. Representative and pro-legalization enthusiast, Beto O’Rourke.

