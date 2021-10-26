10-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Shares Emotional Moment with Tom Brady on CNN’s New Day: ‘You Helped My Family So Much’

Tom Brady made history Sunday afternoon, tossing the 600th touchdown pass of his career, but his most important highlight occurred after the game when he sought out a 10-year-old cancer survivor from the crowd.

Noah Reeb attended Tampa’s 38-3 romp of the Chicago Bears wearing the quarterback’s jersey and holding a sign that read, “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer.” As the clock ran out during Sunday’s game, Brady unexpectedly ran over to the stands, pointed toward Reeb and signaled him over so they could meet.

Tuesday morning, the 10-year-old and his father joined John Berman on CNN’s New Day to discuss his memorable moment with Brady.

This is what it’s all about 💪 https://t.co/8uA9H3pUD0 pic.twitter.com/YYwgcv2ah9 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 25, 2021

Reeb described the myriad of emotions he experienced while meeting Brady, telling Berman “I had excitedness, I was shocked, I was sad, I was really happy, but I’m so blessed and so grateful that we were able to make that happen.”

The young fan was overcome with emotion after he shook hands and received a hat from Brady, breaking down in tears during the moment. This wasn’t their first interaction either, with Reeb receiving a video message from Brady while he was going through treatment in March.

Reeb was diagnosed with a brain tumor in Dec. 2020 and completed intense cancer treatments in July. Two months ago, Noah Reeb was declared cancer free and will continue to be monitored until he turns 18.

Noting the moment they shared on Sunday was loud and brief, Berman asked the 10-year-old, “if you could say something to Tom Brady right now, what would that be?”

“Thank you, I just want to tell him thank you. He’s helped our family so much,” Reeb answered as he began to cry.

The Reeb family traveled to Tampa for Sunday’s game from their home in Utah. Noah has been a Brady fan for years, choosing to root for him after asking his father who the best quarterback in football was.

