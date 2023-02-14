25-Year-Old Belgian Soccer Goalie Dies After Collapsing On Pitch

Belgian soccer goalie Arne Espeel died after he made a save on a shot and immediately collapsed to the ground in the middle of a match.

Espeel, 25, played in Belgium’s second provincial division for Winkel Sport B against Westrozebeke on Saturday. He made a save on a penalty kick, and when he got up to retrieve the ball, he collapsed on the pitch. Emergency personnel quickly ran onto the field and tried to save him with a defibrillator, but sadly he was pronounced dead after he was rushed to the hospital.

According to Reuters, Winkel Sport B released a statement that read:

Winkel Sport is in very deep morning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel. We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought.

Manager for Winkel Sport B, Patrick Rotsart, said via The Independent:

This is a disaster and a shock to everyone. Arne had been with the club all his life and was very loved. He was a wonderfully sympathetic boy, always in a good mood and ready to help. This is a really heavy blow. First of all for his family and also our whole club.

More than 1,000 people showed up to a tribute for Espeel on Monday evening, according to a report from a local newspaper, the Het Nieuwsblad, as translated by The Independent.

An autopsy for Espeel will take place on Monday.

This tragic situation comes one month after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after he made a tackle on a Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver.

Hamlin recovered from the serious medical emergency, and on Thursday night at the NFL Honors, he gave a fantastic speech thanking the medical personnel who saved his life.

Hamlin was then recognized on the field in Glendale, Arizona before the start of Super Bowl LVII.

