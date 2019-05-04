Long shot Country House took over the winner’s circle after an inquiry ruling at Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

After an inquiry ruling, 65-1 Country House is the winner of the Kentucky Derby. pic.twitter.com/BPYXyEdmWb — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 4, 2019

A horse named Maximum Security was first named the winner of the 145th running.

BREAKING: Maximum Security has won the 145th @KentuckyDerby. pic.twitter.com/amZHjKfwpl — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 4, 2019

However, according to the New York Times, Maximum Security was disqualified.

Country House, a 65-1 long shot, won the Kentucky Derby, giving the Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott an elusive Derby win, after an objection disqualified Maximum Security, who had crossed the finish line first but interfered with War of Will. Code of Honor was second and Tacitus was third.

The Lexington Herald-Ledger added that “the ruling [on disqualification] came after Maximum Security and [jockey Luis] Saez swung out slightly in the turn, causing War of Will to move across into the track as well.”

The race was run in sloppy track conditions after rain poured for most of the day.

Earlier this week, favored winner Omaha Beach was pulled out of the race.

