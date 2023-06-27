‘A Little Overpriced’: Even One of the Top Picks in This Year’s NBA Draft is Frustrated With How Much it Costs to Watch Games
Houston Rockets rookie guard Amen Thompson is already making his mark in the NBA. At his introductory press conference for the team, the 20-year-old unintentionally became a champion for lower League Pass prices.
Thompson — the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft — was asked about current NBA players from which he took inspiration. Specifically, he was asked if he uses League Pass as streaming continues to grow in popularity.
“Yeah, I always grew up watching basketball and you know I had League Pass every year,” Thompson said. “It’s a little overpriced, but … I really like to watch (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) and just athletic guards like that.”
While subscription prices were much steeper in previous years, the 2022-2023 season saw aggressive discounts for the service. The standard package — which typically ran for $230 — was down to $100 at the start of the season. Prices for the premium package — which allows multiple streams with no commercials — went $280 to $130.
Still, the old pricing was part of a growing issue in the world of sports streaming. NFL Sunday Ticket for this season will set fans back nearly $300.
Because of this, basketball Twitter appreciated that Thompson felt their pain.
Amen Thompson simply knows ball, he’s streaming on sportsurge like the rest of us. https://t.co/i9s13yY7kE
— Shreyas Laddha (@shre98) June 26, 2023
future hall of famer, i’m convinced https://t.co/tKXdzNo2BP
— honi (the lebron james of tweet) (@HoniAhm) June 26, 2023
Future Hall of Famer confirmed https://t.co/Sy9MwbCtPy
— Christian Rivas (@RadRivas) June 26, 2023
Amen Thompson is one of us https://t.co/wGkt3jkfdB
— Matthew Cardenas (@Matt__Card) June 26, 2023
Watch above via KHOU 11 News Houston
