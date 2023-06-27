Houston Rockets rookie guard Amen Thompson is already making his mark in the NBA. At his introductory press conference for the team, the 20-year-old unintentionally became a champion for lower League Pass prices.

Thompson — the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft — was asked about current NBA players from which he took inspiration. Specifically, he was asked if he uses League Pass as streaming continues to grow in popularity.

“Yeah, I always grew up watching basketball and you know I had League Pass every year,” Thompson said. “It’s a little overpriced, but … I really like to watch (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) and just athletic guards like that.”

While subscription prices were much steeper in previous years, the 2022-2023 season saw aggressive discounts for the service. The standard package — which typically ran for $230 — was down to $100 at the start of the season. Prices for the premium package — which allows multiple streams with no commercials — went $280 to $130.

Still, the old pricing was part of a growing issue in the world of sports streaming. NFL Sunday Ticket for this season will set fans back nearly $300.

Because of this, basketball Twitter appreciated that Thompson felt their pain.

