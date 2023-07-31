A Trading Card for Texas QB Arch Manning — the Nephew of Peyton and Eli — Was Auctioned Off for a Record-Setting $103,000

Quarterback Arch Manning has yet to take a snap at the University, but his name is already proving to be incredibly valuable.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old sold one of his trading cards at an online auction on Panini America’s website. The card — an autographed, one-of-one, Panini Prizm Black card — went for $102,500, making it the highest-selling card ever purchased on the site. It narrowly beat out a card from NBA star Luka Doncic.

As ESPN reported, the sale of the card was part of Manning’s first name, image, and likeness — or NIL — deal as a college athlete. All proceeds from the sale will go toward a Central Texas nonprofit. The winner of the card will be invited to meet Manning and catch passes from him. A check of the proceeds will also be presented at the event.

In addition to the auction for charity, Manning’s partnership with Panini will see the two parties collaborate on the development of his own cards.

Arch — the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of former NFL QBs Peyton and Eli Manning — has one of the highest NIL valuations in the country. On3 has Arch ranked third among all student athletes with an estimated value of $2.8 million. He’s behind only Bronny James — who recently had a major health scare at USC — and LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

