Aaron Rodgers Can’t Ignore Rex Ryan’s Foot Fetish: ‘If We Keep Talking About My Toes, You Can Bet He’ll Be Watching’

For nearly a month, the entire NFL world has been obsessed with Aaron Rodgers‘ feet and he can’t stop thinking about what it’s doing to self-proclaimed “toe expert” Rex Ryan.

“Look, if we keep talking about my toes, you can bet that Rex Ryan’s gonna be watching,” Rodgers said during his weekly radio spot with Pat McAfee Tuesday afternoon.

The comment is a reference to Ryan’s alleged love of feet, which was uncovered in 2010. During his tenure as head coach of the Jets, it was revealed that Ryan and his wife posted videos to a foot fetish website.

This wasn’t the first time Rodgers took a jab at Ryan’s fetish. Last month, Rodgers placed his foot in front of the camera during his Zoom press conference in an attempt to dispute self-induced rumors that he was suffering from Covid toe, a real lingering effect of the virus. “I think Rex Ryan probably enjoyed it,” Rodgers said, shortly after flashing his feet to the media.

Despite the foot injury, Rodgers does not appear to be impacted on the field and continues to play at an MVP level. Ryan was recently asked about his level of concern for Rodgers as he plays through injury and the former NFL coach brushed it off as no big deal, after jabbing himself as a “toe expert.”

Rodgers has been dealing with a fractured toe since returning to the Packers from his bout with Covid in early November and it continues to be a topic of concern, partially because of his willingness to talk about it so openly.

Watch above via The Pat McAfee Show

