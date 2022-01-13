Aaron Rodgers Evades Injection for His Toe as NFL Playoffs Near: ‘Got Through Last Week Without Doing One’

Add one more injection to the list of shots Aaron Rodgers won’t be taking. The unvaccinated quarterback says he no longer needs a pain-killing injection for his polarizing pinky toe.

Rodgers participated in a Wednesday practice this week for the first time since fracturing the pinky toe more than two months ago. Not only is he practicing on the toe again, but according to the Green Bay Packers quarterback, he no longer needs to have it numbed.

“That’s been the most encouraging thing,” Rodgers told reporters after practice. “Got through last week without doing one. It was just a pretty standard shot in the toe. Very painful…the whole goal was to not have to do that, and it’s been a few games now without doing that.”

Rodgers’ foot injury was the subject of much speculation earlier in the season, when he started the rumor that he was suffering from Covid toe, only to later announce that he was joking and didn’t know the coronavirus side effect was real. According to Rodgers, the once mysterious injury was nothing more than a painful fractured pinky toe.

The NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, but as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Rodgers has one more week of rest before he takes the field for Green Bay.

“I’m feeling good…close to 100 percent,” Rodgers said. “But think I should be 100 percent probably by next week.”

Watch above via WGBA

