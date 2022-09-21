Aaron Rodgers rejected the outrage caused by a Green Bay Packers touchdown celebration on Sunday.

Rodgers has been open about his ayahuasca use over the last offseason, so Packers players decided to playfully poke fun at their quarterback by taking turns sipping the drug. Only Rodgers insists that it’s actually being misclassified.

“Ayahuasca is not a drug. It has properties in it that have hallucinogenic abilities,” Rodgers said to hosts of the Pat McAfee Show Pat McAfee and AJ Hawk after McAfee referred to it as a drug.

The drug dimethyltryptamine, also known as DMT, is in ayahuasca which is classified as a Schedule I drug in the US.

“Those biases create fears and those fears prevent them from doing the research themselves or looking into it or having their own idea or truth about certain situations,” Rodgers added.

After the game players were asked about the celebration where Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb claimed they were sipping tea.

ESPN reported that it was in fact a playful jab at Rodgers and his offseason adventures.

