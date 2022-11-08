Adam Schefter Embarrassingly Recreates Kirk Cousins Shirtless With Chains Around His Neck Prior To Monday Night Football

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter performed a reenactment of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins‘ viral shirtless image and poor dance moves before the start of Monday Night Football.

On Sunday, Cousins and the Vikings beat the Washington Commanders 20-17. The Vikings moved to (7-1) for their record on the season and have a healthy division lead in the NFC North.

The Vikings celebrated their sixth straight win on the plane ride back to Minnesota, and Cousins was in the middle of the celebration. Teammates filmed Cousins on the plane ride with multiple chains around his neck, and he was shirtless. Cousins blew up on Twitter after the Instagram live video came out.

Before the Baltimore Ravens faced the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, Schefter and his colleagues were about to finish up their pregame show with their “C’Mon Man!” segment, which shows unfortunate plays that might have embarrassed someone. Robert Griffin III was the last of the pregame show crew to go, and he highlighted Cousins’ dance moves on the plane.

“It’s not ‘C’mon man,’ it’s ‘ice man,'” Griffin III said. “And we got Vanilla Ice over there, but we got Riff Raff over here in the Superdome; how bout that?”

As the camera panned to a shirtless Schefter, he stood there with gold chains around his neck and began dancing in the identical cringe-worthy way Cousins did on Sunday.

“You like that?” Schefter repeated as he paid homage to Cousins’ viral video from 2015 when he screamed that at a Washington reporter.

Griffin III did not hold back his thoughts on Schefter’s body.

“Who knew Adam Schefter was hiding Chewbacca on his chest?” Griffin III added.

Schefter continued to dance in place as he read off one more spot before the game began.

“That’s it; I got nothing else for ya!” Schefter yelled. “What else do ya want? I’ve humiliated myself enough.”

“Do you feel tougher?” co-host Booger McFarland asked.

Schefter answered with a flex of his arms and continued to move them back and forth.

Watch above via ESPN.

