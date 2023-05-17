Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr finally admitted that Draymond Green knocking out Jordan Poole contributed to the team’s struggles this past season.

The Warriors won the NBA Finals in 2022; but the team appeared to suffer from a serious championship hangover, finishing just 44-38 in the 2022-2023 season to secure the sixth seed in the playoffs. In the Western Conference semifinals, the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated them in six games. It was the team’s first playoff series loss in the conference since Kerr took over as head coach.

Complicating matters was the fact that the season started off rocky due to the incident between Green and Poole. In the practice footage leaked by TMZ, the two appeared to be arguing about something before Green approaches Poole and punches him. Poole immediately dropped to the ground.

Green was suspended by the team; and although the team was eager to move past the situation, their on-court struggles led to speculation that their chemistry had been disrupted.

Speaking with the media for the team’s final press conference of the season, Kerr said the incident damaged to the team’s overall trust.

“We have a way of doing things that we’re proud of, but those things were definitely challenged this year,” Kerr said. “Any time some trust is lost, then it makes the process much more difficult. And there was some trust lost. That’s as blunt as I can be. The only way to try to correct course is to continue to communicate with players and coaches, and those relationships have to be built. The bonds have to be built.”

Kerr said rebuilding that trust will be a point of emphasis this offseason.

“We have to get back to what has made us really successful,” he said, “which is a really trusting environment and a group that relies on one another and makes each other better.”

During the conference, Kerr expressed confidence in both Green and Poole in regards their future with the team.

Watch above via NBC Sports Bay Area.

