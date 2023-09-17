The biggest story in sports is about to get even bigger.

Coach Deion Sanders led his Colorado Buffaloes to a stunning, improbable come-from-behind victory over in-state rival Colorado State 43-35 in double overtime late Saturday night. With the win, Colorado is now 3-0, after finishing last season 1-11 before Sanders took over the squad.

The tension between the two sides boiled over, earlier in the week, after Colorado State coach Jay Norvell took a shot at Sanders.

“I sat down with ESPN today — and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder — I took my hat off and I took my glasses off and I said, ‘When I talk to grownups, I hate my hat and my glasses off,’” Norvell said. “That’s what my mother taught me.”

Sanders responded by giving his entire team sunglasses, and even bringing his mother in for a pregame pep talk.

But with his squad trailing for much of the game as a massive 23 point favorite, Sanders admitted in the postgame news conference that he thought about the ramifications of Norvell coming out on top.

“At one point in the game, I said, ‘We can’t let this dude win,” Sanders said. “Ain’t no way we can let this dude win! This press conference is going to be unbearable if we let this dude win.'”

Sanders shared a lengthy handshake with Norvell after the game, in which the two exchanged words and appeared to be civil — if not jovial. In his news conference, Sanders said he holds no ill will for his rival coach.

“I’m happy for the brother,” Sanders said. “I’m happy that they fought and played a good game. I’m happy he’s a head coach. … I had to respond, because my mama taught me that. You ain’t just gonna attack me, and I’m gonna sit back, and I ain’t gonna say nothing. But I’m happy for that dude.”

Watch above, via Fox Sports

