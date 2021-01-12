comScore

Alabama Fans FLOOD the Streets to Celebrate National Title, Sparking Dire Covid Concerns: ‘Bama Wins But Fails to Beat the Spread’

By Joe DePaoloJan 12th, 2021, 9:10 am

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the Ohio State Buckeyes in college football’s national championship game on Monday night. But the celebration afterward in the streets of Tuscaloosa is sparking concerns of a Covid-19 spike.

Shortly after the final whistle on Monday night, Alabama fans congregated en massed to celebrate the school’s sixth national title in the past 12 years. Video captured by James Benedetto of the Tuscaloosa Thread shows a sea of humanity partying in the streets after the Crimson Tide’s 52-24 victory.

The scene sparked massive fears of a coronavirus spike — particularly given that the state’s current positivity rate is north of 20 percent. Here’s a sampling of the reaction:

