Alabama Fans FLOOD the Streets to Celebrate National Title, Sparking Dire Covid Concerns: ‘Bama Wins But Fails to Beat the Spread’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the Ohio State Buckeyes in college football’s national championship game on Monday night. But the celebration afterward in the streets of Tuscaloosa is sparking concerns of a Covid-19 spike.

Shortly after the final whistle on Monday night, Alabama fans congregated en massed to celebrate the school’s sixth national title in the past 12 years. Video captured by James Benedetto of the Tuscaloosa Thread shows a sea of humanity partying in the streets after the Crimson Tide’s 52-24 victory.

Alabama Crimson Tide fans flood the streets of Tuscaloosa after the team secured its 18th national title. pic.twitter.com/k9UCH8BC4m — James Benedetto (@james_benedetto) January 12, 2021

The scene sparked massive fears of a coronavirus spike — particularly given that the state’s current positivity rate is north of 20 percent. Here’s a sampling of the reaction:

We are never getting out of this pandemic https://t.co/Ry20f3T2Pg — Alex Connor (@thealexconnor) January 12, 2021

It’s just so unbelievably careless. https://t.co/BWZJlRdELq — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) January 12, 2021

So, we’re just giving up on fighting the pandemic in Alabama then, right? Cool, cool. Roll COVID, I guess. https://t.co/qLfCzGEGn7 — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 12, 2021

I remember (barely) in March writing a story about spring breakers ignoring pandemic protocols. Eleven months later, I see that all of our problems are over. Phew. https://t.co/DsE5QQ4Ial — John Branch (@JohnBranchNYT) January 12, 2021

Congrats on winning the Superspreader Bowl https://t.co/iLRXI3qlwX — Jimmy Lovaas (@jimmylovaas) January 12, 2021

Let’s check back in on Tuscaloosa in about a week https://t.co/J2QIsZFCMI — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 12, 2021

First in football…

Last in common sense… https://t.co/ZIctZlNZ0u — Matt Winer (@MattWinerTV) January 12, 2021

Bama wins but fails to beat the spread. https://t.co/564OOz5uJh — Dave Lawler (@DavidLawler10) January 12, 2021

