Alabama HC Coach Gets Brutally Mocked for His Defense of Player’s Controversial ‘Pat Down’ Introduction

Alabama head coach Nate Oats was blasted for his defense of star Brandon Miller‘s controversial “pat down” before the start of Saturday’s game.

In mid-January, 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris was killed in a shooting near Alabama’s campus in Tuscaloosa. Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were arrested for capital murder in connection with the killing. Last week, police told a grand jury that Miller supplied the gun used in the alleged shooting by Miles and Davis after he was summoned to the eventual crime scene by Miles, who asked him to bring the weapon.

Miller faced heavy backlash after he received a “pat down” from his teammate prior to the start of Saturday’s game. On Tuesday, Oats explained why his players went forward with the tone-deaf warmup routine.

“That situation’s on me,” Oats said. “We addressed as a team soon as I brought it up to them. They immediately understood how it could be interpreted, and we all felt awful about it.”

The Alabama head coach told the press that the “pat down” Miller received was similar to how a person would get through security at an airport.

“They explained to me that it’s like when TSA checks you before you get on a plane,” Oats said. “And now Brandon’s cleared for takeoff.”

He took ownership of allowing his players to do the pregame ritual.

“We, as the adults in the room, should’ve been more sensitive to how it could’ve been interpreted,” Oats said. “I dropped the ball on it. We addressed it. I can assure you it won’t happen again.”

Oats received heavy scrutiny on Twitter after he explained why Miller mindlessly stood there to allow his teammate to check him for weapons.

TSA doesn’t pat you down unless they see something. — Mark Whicker (@MWhicker03) March 1, 2023

Alabama and/or its lawyers keep coming up with better explanations a few days after original comments. Interesting. — Glenn Guilbeau (@LSUBeatTweet) March 1, 2023

The Nate Oats explanation here for the Brandon Miller pat down— and how it’s not what you think it is — is so bad it feels like it was scripted by the Saudi Ministry For Muddying The Waters After We Definitely Killed A Guy.https://t.co/PnubcvIETm pic.twitter.com/3XrgJ7VlpU — John Flowers (@MrJohnFlowers) March 1, 2023

If I were Nate Oats I would stop talking. https://t.co/h0zOTWgZwX — Ethan Budowsky (@ethanbudowsky) March 1, 2023

Whether you’re at the airport or going into a government building or a nightclub, the reason why you get patted down by security does not change. They are looking for weapons. That’s what it means. Nate Oats should probably just say less at this point. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) February 28, 2023

Alabama really needs to just tell Nate Oats to say no comment at this point. His responses are actively making this story worse for the program on the daily. https://t.co/dwN1x2LV81 — Slipper Still Fits (@slipperstillfit) February 28, 2023

Nate Oats should just stop talking. My God this is dumb. https://t.co/eLtW8HB3vC — Josh Moon 🇺🇸 (@Josh_Moon) February 28, 2023

