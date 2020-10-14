Alabama’s head football coach, Nick Saban, and the school’s athletic director, Greg Byrne, both tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday and immediately began self-isolation.

According to a statement released by the university, Saban has not experienced any symptoms but confirmed his infection with a second PCR test on Wednesday afternoon.

“At this point in time, the positive tests are limited to those two individuals,” the school said in its statement. “All individuals who are considered high risk contacts have been notified and will follow quarantine guidelines. We will follow the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol for testing asymptomatic positives.”

Statement from University of Alabama athletics… pic.twitter.com/XdtpOdQtqN — James Spann (@spann) October 14, 2020

As of now, the number two-ranked Crimson Tide’s upcoming game against third-ranked Georgia, scheduled for this Saturday night, is still on.

“I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call,” Saban explained. “And let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home.”

