Lydia Jacoby winning Olympic gold got a very excited reaction from the crowd at a watch party in Alaska.
Jacoby, a 17-year-old from Alaska, won the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, beating South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and U.S. swimmer Lilly King.
NBC’s coverage of the event included a clip from the watch party where everyone in attendance erupted in cheers.
STAND UP ALASKA!
17-year-old Lydia Jacoby WINS GOLD, and everybody's celebrating! #TokyoOlympics x @USASwimming
— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2021
The video shows people excitedly jumping up and down and going absolutely wild.
They also showed the excited reactions at a watch party Jacoby’s parents attended.
