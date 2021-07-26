Lydia Jacoby winning Olympic gold got a very excited reaction from the crowd at a watch party in Alaska.

Jacoby, a 17-year-old from Alaska, won the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, beating South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and U.S. swimmer Lilly King.

NBC’s coverage of the event included a clip from the watch party where everyone in attendance erupted in cheers.

The video shows people excitedly jumping up and down and going absolutely wild.

They also showed the excited reactions at a watch party Jacoby’s parents attended.

