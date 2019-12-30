John Tortorella, the head coach for the Columbus Blue Jackets, exploded at NFL officials in a Sunday postgame press conference after a controversial game clock management call in the final seconds of his team’s loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

“So the whistle is blown at 19.2 on the clock. For some reason, the clock is run down a second and a tenth to 18.1. Whatever reason, I have no goddamn idea. So instead of resetting the clock, [the officials] tell our captain, ‘We’re not going to do it,” said Tortorella, referencing an incident in the final 20 seconds of the game in which the Blackhawks were caught with too many players on the ice, leading officials to blow the whistle; however, 1.1 seconds expired during Chicago’s error and were not added back on the clock, so despite the Blue Jackets scoring a late goal that would have tied it up, there was not enough time left to count the tally.

“Refs don’t do their freaking job and now we lose the game, and we lose our goalie,” the coach added. “So the chain of events, if it was done right, is that we don’t lose our goalie and we win the hockey game. So all the goddamn technology, right?! The technology and getting things right.”

“The stubbornness tonight, by the officials and by the league and Toronto, however it’s supposed to goddamn work, screws us!” Tortorella exclaimed.

The Stanley Cup championship winning coach concluded the presser in his signature irate fashion: “It’s ridiculous. I’m not taking any goddamn questions.”

Watch above, via Sportsnet.

