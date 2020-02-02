comScore

ANDY REID-EMPTION—Football Fans Come Together to Celebrate Long-Suffering Coach’s Super Bowl LIV Victory: ‘Finally Gets the Big One’

By Reed RichardsonFeb 2nd, 2020, 10:57 pm

Andy Reid Finally Wins the Super Bowl

After 20 successful NFL seasons that nonetheless failed to reach the mountaintop, Andy Reid finally won the Super Bowl his 21st year as coach.

Reid, whose 207 regular season victories and 14 playoff wins were the most of any active head coach without a Super Bowl victory, saw his Kansas City Chiefs mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter comeback — led by dazzling Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes — to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31–20 on Sunday night. The victory was the first Super Bowl title for the Chiefs in 50 years.

And while Kansas City fans predictably rejoiced, football fans of all stripes expressed support and congratulations for the brilliant and infamously timeout-saving head coach, whose had had his share of personal tragedy and fallen short of a title in his previous 14 combined playoff appearances with Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

And, finally, the Twilight Zone music plays…

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: