After 20 successful NFL seasons that nonetheless failed to reach the mountaintop, Andy Reid finally won the Super Bowl his 21st year as coach.

Reid, whose 207 regular season victories and 14 playoff wins were the most of any active head coach without a Super Bowl victory, saw his Kansas City Chiefs mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter comeback — led by dazzling Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes — to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31–20 on Sunday night. The victory was the first Super Bowl title for the Chiefs in 50 years.

And while Kansas City fans predictably rejoiced, football fans of all stripes expressed support and congratulations for the brilliant and infamously timeout-saving head coach, whose had had his share of personal tragedy and fallen short of a title in his previous 14 combined playoff appearances with Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Andy Reid is one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, and I’m really happy that everyone will have to acknowlwdge that now. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 3, 2020

THE CHIEFS WERE DOWN BY 10 POINTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER AND PATRICK MAHOMES WHO IS ONLY IN HIS SECOND YEAR AS A STARTER REALLY WAS LIKE “NAH FUCK THIS” AND THEN PUT THE CHIEFS ON A 21-0 RUN TO WIN THEM THEIR FIRST SUPER BOWL IN 50 YEARS WHAT A GODDAMN STUD — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 3, 2020

Nobody in the NFL has coached longer before winning his first Super Bowl than Andy Reid, who waited 21 seasons. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) February 3, 2020

Good for Andy Reid. Feels right for such an innovative coach to finally get rewarded with a Super Bowl victory. To win it in this epic fashion makes it even more special. Congrats to the Chiefs! — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 3, 2020

Andy Reid, the most influential offensive coach of the last 2 decades, won by being more aggressive than his younger counterpart. Love to see it. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) February 3, 2020

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid holds up one finger. He finally gets his big one. Kansas City is going to win Super Bowl LIV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2020

Happy for my man, Coach Andy Reid. Congratulations! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 3, 2020

I’m not sure any NFL coach has been to hell & back quite like Andy Reid.

My intro, stupidly, to opioid/heroin addiction came when he lost his son. A few years later my family learned it on a more personal level.

It can’t replace the sorrow. But the joy matters. — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) February 3, 2020

I’m really really happy for Andy Reid. One of the most deserving champions in all of sports…provides endless material and laughs…all time football guy persona. If you’re not happy for him you’re an asshole — KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 3, 2020

#Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told me before the game he’s never rooted so hard for anything non-Eagles in his whole life. His good friend Andy Reid wins a Super Bowl. https://t.co/EV9zTCnEiR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2020

More than excited for coach Reid. He’s the man that drafted me and gave me the opportunity to live my NFL dream. Great coach better person. True leader. Congrats! #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/ESfE65wlfx — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) February 3, 2020

2 final thoughts: 1) Andy Reid has always been an outstanding coach. This is just the cherry on top. 2) Holy crap is Patrick Mahomes going to get paid. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 3, 2020

Andy Reid to his leftover timeouts pic.twitter.com/BjBKj8tcLf — The Ringer (@ringer) February 3, 2020

Gotta be happy for Andy Reid pic.twitter.com/KCcHLJTw80 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 3, 2020

Andy Reid deserved this Super Bowl — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 3, 2020

I’ve never seen Chiefs coach Andy Reid so emotional–after so many years, he’s finally letting it all out. No coach is more beloved by his players, because of the man he is. BYU Nation is proud of one of its favorite sons. #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLIV #GoChiefs — Trevor Matich (@TMatich) February 3, 2020

As a @Broncos fan it’s crazy watching the @Chiefs win but I met Andy Reid a week after my injury back in 2010 while in ICU and he would literally text me the first play of every game for the rest of year. So I will always wish nothing but the best for him. Congrats coach — Eric LeGrand (@EricLeGrand52) February 3, 2020

How Andy Reid looking at the Chiefs post Super Bowl buffet pic.twitter.com/M03UglWjVu — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 3, 2020

And, finally, the Twilight Zone music plays…

For Andy Reid… his 222nd career win… and his first Super Bowl title… comes on 2/2/20. — trey wingo (@wingoz) February 3, 2020

