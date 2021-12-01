Anthony Davis Concerned by LeBron’s Positive Covid Test: ‘Especially With all the New Variants…It’s a Scary Situation’

LeBron James shocked the sports world Tuesday night after it was revealed the Lakers superstar tested positive for Covid-19. Being vaccinated against Covid, James becomes one of the most high profile breakthrough cases in the country.

The Lakers were forced to play their Tuesday night game against the Sacramento Kings without James, relying on Anthony Davis to step up and lead them to victory. Following the win, Davis spoke to reporters about James’ positive Covid test, expressing concern for the situation.

“Me and LB is close and I checked on him. Just hearing what Joel Embiid said, obviously he was scared. He said that he thought he wasn’t going to make it,” Davis told reporters.

Embiid recently returned to the Philadelphia 76ers after a bout with Covid. “I really thought I wasn’t going to make it. It was that bad,” Embiid said when he returned last weekend, describing symptoms such as difficulty breathing and severe headaches.

“Covid is a scary thing. Especially with all the new variants coming out and all that,” Davis continued Tuesday night, citing concern about vaccine efficacy against new variants. “It’s a scary situation. (LeBron) said he’s good. He said he’s asymptomatic, which is a good sign, but we want to make sure that he gets back.”

Prior to the start of the season, Davis and James both stated they were vaccinated against Covid, as was the entire Los Angeles Lakers roster. Both Lakers superstars cited their families when explaining their decision to get vaccinated.

“I know I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature I felt like it was best suited for not only me, but for my family and my friends,” James told reporters in September.

“Health is what’s most important,” Davis said Tuesday night of James. “It’s bigger than basketball. He has a family and we want to make sure that he’s good no matter what.”

