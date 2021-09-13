Anti-Vaxxer Cole Beasley Destroyed by NFL Fans for Dropped Pass: ‘Wasn’t Lying’ When He Said He Can’t ‘Catch Anything’

After nearly a decade in the NFL, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley saw his fame skyrocket in recent months, thanks to his strong stance against taking the Covid vaccine.

During Sunday’s NFL season opener as the Buffalo Bills hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers, fans kept close watch of the unvaccinated wide receiver. As soon as Beasley dropped a pass in the first quarter, Twitter was ready with jeers and heckles to mock the receiver who couldn’t catch a football while also believing he can’t catch the virus.

93 percent of the NFL has reportedly been vaccinated against Covid, with Beasley among the loudest of the seven percent who remain unvaccinated. The league strongly incentivized players getting the jab, but Beasley has notably opposed it through multiple statements and even an anti-vax rap song.

Not only has Beasley vehemently expressed that he won’t be getting inoculated against Covid, the wide receiver also spoke out against the strict league protocols being enforced on unvaccinated players. “I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living. I have family members whose days are numbered. If they want to come see me and stay at my house then they are coming regardless of protocol,” Beasley said earlier this year.

With the spotlight shining on Beasley brighter than ever before, fans were eager to pounce on the wide receiver for his brutal dropped pass from a quarterback Josh Allen. Beasley ended the game with eight catches on 13 targets during Buffalo’s season opening loss, but it was his big drop in the first quarter that garnered all the attention on social media.

Cole Beasley… This summer: I don’t need a vaccination. I’m not going to catch anything. Today: See! pic.twitter.com/6tuZGHFnnE — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 12, 2021

Maybe Cole Beasley doesnt need the vaccine cause he knows he can’t catch anything — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) September 12, 2021

I want to buy a NFT of Cole Beasley and Kirk Cousins losing today. — Julius Sharpe (@juliussharpe) September 12, 2021

I’m assuming that was a personal decision from Cole Beasley not to hold on to that pass — Craig Meyer (@CraigMeyerPG) September 12, 2021

Steelers defenders not wanting to be anywhere near Cole Beasley: I absolutely get it — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) September 12, 2021

I guess Cole Beasley was right. He won’t catch anything. — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) September 12, 2021

Cole Beasley wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t catching anything pic.twitter.com/LjfhLvtuK5 — Shamar English (@english_shamar) September 12, 2021

